Ottawa Public Health is reporting its highest new COVID-19 case count in more than seven months.

The health unit says 129 more people have tested positive for the virus, the most since May 11 when 132 more cases were reported.

The number of active cases in Ottawa, 733, is the most since September.

This comes as provincial officials report Ontario's highest positivity rate since May. It is currently 5.5 per cent.

There are 1,536 new cases across the province on Monday. Of those, 809 were in fully vaccinated people.

The number of Omicron variant cases in Ottawa is eight, unchanged from Sunday. The number of people in hospital (six) and in ICUs (zero) is also unchanged.

Across Ontario there are 253 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 161 in the ICU.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 5 to Dec. 11): 56.4 (up from 48.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 6 to Dec. 12): 3.8 per cent (up from 3.1 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.31

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has updated its vaccination numbers to include children between ages five and 11, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health unit releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 879,835 (+4,554)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 817,643 (+843)

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 733 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 663 active cases on Sunday.

The number of active cases in Ottawa is the highest since Sept. 19.

Ottawa Public Health reported 59 newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 31,613.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are six people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, unchanged from Sunday.

There are no patients in Ottawa's ICUs.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 1

70-79: 3

80-89: 1

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 21 new cases (3,326 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 20 new cases (4,440 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 18 new cases (7,177 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 20 new cases (5,033 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 25 new cases (4,333 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 12 new cases (3,755 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Six new cases (2,213 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Six new cases (1,220 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (911 total cases)

90+ years old: One new cases (553 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,438

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 8

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,698

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 122

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 42 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 142 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 26 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa. There is one ongoing outbreaks in health care institutions and 27 in child care and school settings.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: One outbreak

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8)

Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16)

Le Carrefour - Services de garde agréés en Centre (Nov. 18)

Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22)

Holy Redeemer Elementary School (Nov. 22)

École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24)

Inuuqatigiit licenced childcare - Overbrook (Nov. 25)

École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère (Dec. 1)

Half Moon Bay Public School (Dec. 1)

Mary Honeywell Elementary School (Dec. 2)

St. Marguerite d'Youville Elementary School (Dec. 2)

St. Thomas More Elementary School (Dec. 2)

Mifo Notre-Dame-Des-Champs – Service Garde Agrees Centre ( Dec. 2)

École élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre (Dec. 3)

École élémentaire publique Jeanne-Sauvé (Dec. 3)

Berrigan Elementary School (Dec. 3)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Dec. 4)

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Dec. 4)

St. Emily elementary school (Dec. 5)

Featherston Drive Public School (Dec. 6)

Vimy Ridge Public School (Dec. 7)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Dec. 7)

Osgoode Township High School (Dec. 7)

École élémentaire catholique (Dec. 7)

École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-des-Champs (Dec. 7)

Carleton Heights Public School (Dec. 9)

Jockvale Elementary School (Dec. 10)

Katimavik Elementary School (Dec. 11) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: