Ottawa Public Health outlines 'Safe' social distancing guidelines
Ottawa Public Health has posted a graphic outlining what social-distancing activities are safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has launched a new social media campaign to encourage people to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New information on Twitter and Instagram explains why health officials are asking us to limit contact with others, and outlines what is and isn’t acceptable behaviour.
In a video on Twitter, Ottawa Public Health says “with more cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, we are asking that all people practise social distancing.”
Social distancing means “avoiding crowds and maintaining a distance of two metres (six feet) from those around you.”
On Instagram, Ottawa Public Health has posted a graphic on social distancing, outlining what is “Safe,” where to “Use Caution”, and what to “Avoid.”
Here is a look at Ottawa Public Health’s suggestions for practicing social distancing.
SAFE
- Watch movies at home
- Read a Book
- Listen to Music
- Games Night at Home
- Video Chat
- Take an Online Class
- Virtual Tour a Museum
- Cook
- Go for a Walk or Hike
Use Caution
- Grocery Stores
- Takeout Food
- Medications
AVOID
- Playdates
- House Parties
- Sleepovers
- Group Hangouts
- Weddings
Ottawa Public Health also recommends people work from home if possible, and avoid visiting retirement homes and long-term care facilities.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said on Sunday that there is now community transmission of COVID-19 in Ottawa, and residents need to enforce their social distancing practices.
“Stop shopping for things that aren’t essential, make sure we’re not going to get our hair done. These kinds of things are just not to be done right now if we’re going to protect each other and protect ourselves.”