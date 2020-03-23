OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has launched a new social media campaign to encourage people to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New information on Twitter and Instagram explains why health officials are asking us to limit contact with others, and outlines what is and isn’t acceptable behaviour.

In a video on Twitter, Ottawa Public Health says “with more cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, we are asking that all people practise social distancing.”

Social distancing means “avoiding crowds and maintaining a distance of two metres (six feet) from those around you.”

On Instagram, Ottawa Public Health has posted a graphic on social distancing, outlining what is “Safe,” where to “Use Caution”, and what to “Avoid.”

Here is a look at Ottawa Public Health’s suggestions for practicing social distancing.

SAFE

Watch movies at home

Read a Book

Listen to Music

Games Night at Home

Video Chat

Take an Online Class

Virtual Tour a Museum

Cook

Go for a Walk or Hike

Use Caution

Grocery Stores

Takeout Food

Medications

AVOID

Playdates

House Parties

Sleepovers

Group Hangouts

Weddings

Ottawa Public Health also recommends people work from home if possible, and avoid visiting retirement homes and long-term care facilities.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said on Sunday that there is now community transmission of COVID-19 in Ottawa, and residents need to enforce their social distancing practices.

“Stop shopping for things that aren’t essential, make sure we’re not going to get our hair done. These kinds of things are just not to be done right now if we’re going to protect each other and protect ourselves.”