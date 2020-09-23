OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has ordered a partial dismissal of College catholique Franco-Ouest due to COVID-19.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the French Catholic secondary school on Seyton Drive. According to the Ontario Government's COVID-19 website, there are three cases of COVID-19 at the school.

In a letter to parents, Ottawa Public Health says, "a partial dismissal has been instituted as this outbreak is currently contained to a small group. There is no evidence of widespread transmission within the school."

"The duration of the partial dismissal has not been established but parents/guardians and staff should be prepared for a partial dismissal lasting two or more weeks."

The note does not say how many students or grades are impacted by the partial dismissal.

Ottawa Public Health says it will inform particular students and staff if it is recommended they be tested for COVID-19.

Last week, Ottawa Public Health and the Ontario Government set up a COVID-19 pop-up testing site at Franco-Ouest school to test staff and students for novel coronavirus.

A COVID-19 outbreak is declared in a school once it has been determined that two individuals have tested positive with an epidemiological link.

This is the third COVID-19 outbreak declared at an Ottawa school.

Ecole elementaire Catholique Montfort has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, one staff member and one student.

Ottawa Public Health ordered Monsignor Paul Baxter School closed last weekend due to four cases of COVID-19.

Eighteen schools with the Conseil du ecole Catholique des Centre-Est have a confirmed case of COVID-19.