OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has created a new Facebook page aimed specifically at providing health information to seniors.

Aging Well in Ottawa was launched earlier this week. It includes posts about health issues that affect older residents of the city, including COVID-19. A public health nurse is also available to answer questions via the Messenger app.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches tells CTV Morning Live she's pleased with the engagement so far.

"For a long time, Ottawa Public Health has had a very interactive site with a nurse on every day talking to parents and we realized the fastest-growing demographic on Facebook is older adults," she said. "We launched a new Facebook site just two days ago and we do have a nurse there Monday to Friday."

A nurse will be able to answer questions between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays.

"This was one the big learnings for us about the parenting in Ottawa website. People themselves are a source of wisdom for their community and so we're really starting to see that happen for older adults, as well."