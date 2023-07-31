Ottawa Public Health investigating possibly harmful algae at Mooney's Bay Beach

Mooney's Bay Beach is closed Monday as Ottawa Public Health investigates an algal bloom there.

In the health unit's latest update, swimming status at Mooney's Bay was not recommended because the beach water is being investigated for "possible harmful algal bloom."

Signs tell visitors there is a no-swim advisory in place.

"OPH is aware of a possible blue-green algae bloom at Mooney’s Bay beach. Signage has been posted at the beach advising members of the public to stay away from the impacted water until further notice," Ottawa Public Health project manager of healthy environments team Emily Morrison said in a statement to CTV News.

"Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria that can form large blooms that give water the appearance of blue-green paint, or pea soup. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can be harmful to people and pets through skin contact or ingestion of impacted water. Drinking water containing cyanobacterial toxins may cause headaches, fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or diarrhea."

Morrison said not all species of cyanobacteria produce toxins, but a bloom can contain a mixture of different species.

"Some individuals are sensitive to contact with blue-green algae and may develop a skin rash or eye irritation even if there is no toxin produced by the bloom," she said.

Morrison added that OPH is working with Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks to confirm whether blue-green algae is present and will inform the public via signage and the OPH website when it is safe to swim again.

The E. coli count at Mooney's Bay is also the highest among the four beaches OPH monitors, Britannia, Petrie East, Petrie River being the other three. There are no warnings about swimming at the other three beaches.

Swimming was not recommended at all four monitored beaches Sunday because of high levels of E. coli. Swimming at Petrie East and Petrie River was also not recommended on Saturday because of rainfall.