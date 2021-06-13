Advertisement
Ottawa Public Health hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in priority neighbourhoods this week
The Ottawa COVID-19 vaccine community clinic at the Nepean Sportsplex. (CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for residents living in any of Ottawa's priority neighbourhoods.
Appointments are available for residents to receive their first-dose vaccination, including teachers, staff, students and their households of any school located in a priority neighbourhood.
Ottawa Public Health says the clinics are operated as a drop-in format, with appointment cards handed out on site the day of the clinic, on a first come, first serve basis.
Ottawa's priority neighbourhoods are:
- West Centretown
- Emerald Woods - Sawmill Creek
- Greenboro East
- Hunt Club Park
- Hawthorne Meadows - Sheffield Glen
- Ledbury - Heron Gate - Ridgemont
- Riverview
- Parkwood Hills - Stewart Farm
- Lowertown East-ByWard Market
- Sandy Hill
- Vanier North
- Vanier South
- Manor Park
- Overbrook - McArthur
- Carson Grove - Carson Meadows
- Carleton Heights - Rideauview
- Carlington
- Hunt Club East - Western Community
- Whitehaven - Queensway Terrace North
- Bayshore - Belltown
- Britannia Village
Here is a look at the locations for the COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics:
Monday, June 14 and Tuesday, June 15 – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- AMA Centre, 1216 Hunt Club Rd.
Wednesday, June 16 to Friday, June 18 – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Adult High School, 330 Lajoie St.
Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Ave.