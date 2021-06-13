OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for residents living in any of Ottawa's priority neighbourhoods.

Appointments are available for residents to receive their first-dose vaccination, including teachers, staff, students and their households of any school located in a priority neighbourhood.

Ottawa Public Health says the clinics are operated as a drop-in format, with appointment cards handed out on site the day of the clinic, on a first come, first serve basis.

Ottawa's priority neighbourhoods are:

  • West Centretown
  • Emerald Woods - Sawmill Creek
  • Greenboro East
  • Hunt Club Park
  • Hawthorne Meadows - Sheffield Glen
  • Ledbury - Heron Gate - Ridgemont
  • Riverview
  • Parkwood Hills - Stewart Farm
  • Lowertown East-ByWard Market
  • Sandy Hill
  • Vanier North
  • Vanier South
  • Manor Park
  • Overbrook - McArthur
  • Carson Grove - Carson Meadows
  • Carleton Heights - Rideauview
  • Carlington
  • Hunt Club East - Western Community
  • Whitehaven - Queensway Terrace North
  • Bayshore - Belltown
  • Britannia Village

Here is a look at the locations for the COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics:

Monday, June 14 and Tuesday, June 15 – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

  • AMA Centre, 1216 Hunt Club Rd.

Wednesday, June 16 to Friday, June 18 – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

  • St. Joseph’s Adult High School, 330 Lajoie St. 

Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Ave. 