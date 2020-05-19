OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is recommending you do not wear gloves for everyday activities to protect yourself from COVID-19.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says the health unit has received questions about the effectiveness of wearing gloves in public and whether gloves provide protection during the pandemic.

“Ottawa Public Health does not recommend wearing gloves,” writes Dr. Etches.

“Wearing gloves can make you feel more protected from the virus than you actually are. Whether or not you are wearing gloves, if you touch high-contact surfaces and then touch your face, you are increasing the risk of getting COVID-19 and transmitting to others.”

Dr. Etches says hand washing with soap and water or using hand sanitizer is effective to reduce the spread of germs and to prevent yourself from getting sick.

While Ottawa Public Health recommends against wearing gloves for everyday activities, it does offer tips for using them correctly.