OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is confirming zero new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday.

The updated figures on the COVID-19 dashboard show 2,086 cases – which is the same number reported in Monday's update.

The OPH dashboard reports a net change in cumulative COVID-19 figures, as the public health agency sometimes removes cases from its total that are found to be in people who are not residents of Ottawa.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, OPH said, "As of 2:00 p.m. on June 29, 2020, OPH is investigating 2,086 lab-confirmed cases (0 new cases since yesterday’s report)."

The latest figures are always based on information pulled at 2 p.m. the previous day.

This is the second time in June that the COVID-19 dashboard showed a net-zero change in total cases, but on June 17, OPH confirmed it had added two cases since the previous report, but removed two cases as well.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The death toll in Ottawa remains at 263.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says just under 86 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.

A total of 1,783 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 40 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Institutional outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health says there are four ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 at long-term care homes in the city.

They are:

Montfort Long-term Care Centre;

Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, Gatineau and Rideau buildings;

Peter D. Clark Long-term Care Centre; and

St. Louis Residence;

Outbreaks at The Glebe Centre and at Welcome House have ended.