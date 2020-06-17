OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is clarifying the information provided on its COVID-19 dashboard, which shows zero new cases in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported no new cases of novel coronavirus, and no new deaths linked to the virus since its report on Tuesday.

However, in a statement to CTV News, OPH clarified that there were, in fact, two cases added to the total case count since Tuesday's report, but that two cases were removed from the total case count as well.

"As of 2:00 p.m. on June 16, 2020, OPH is investigating 2,036 lab-confirmed cases. Since yesterday’s report, OPH was notified of 2 newly reported cases. And, 2 previously reported cases have been removed from our case counts upon further investigation. It’s important to note that the databases are live, and the data in our epidemiology report represents a snapshot in time. The databases are continuously being updated as cases are investigated and as more information becomes available," the statement said.

Cases are sometimes removed from the total count by OPH when it is discovered the patients are not residents of Ottawa. Those cases are then reassigned to their correct health units. The dashboard is updated once per day by 2 p.m. each day.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced on March 11, there have been 2,036 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 260 deaths. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

There are currently 13 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19 related illnesses.

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard shows testing numbers from select laboratories. The figures show 1,306 tests were performed at these laboratories Sunday through Tuesday, or just over 400 each day.

Resolved cases of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says 83.8 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.

A total of 1,707 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 69 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Institutional outbreaks

There are eight active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa. Seven are in long-term care homes and one is in a retirement home.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak this week at the Glebe Centre on Monk Street. One staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at St. Patrick's Home on Riverside Drive. Ten residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at the home. Three residents died due to COVID-19.