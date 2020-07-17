OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is encouraging all employees in indoor public buildings to wear face masks at work, even in places where Ottawa's new face mask bylaw allows some employees to go maskless while on the job.

Council approved the City of Ottawa's new mandatory face mask bylaw on Wednesday requiring people to wear masks in enclosed public spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the bylaw includes an exemption that allows employees working in non-public areas or behind a physical barrier to go maskless while working in public buildings.

"The intent of the bylaw is to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in enclosed public spaces where close contact between persons is likely and increase the risk of spreading COVID-19," said Ottawa Public Health in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"There may be some areas of the premises that preclude public access, thereby reducing the risk of transmission between patrons and employees. However, COVID-19 can be transmitted between employees sharing these spaces and between patrons and employees when items are exchanged."

Ottawa Public Health encourages all workers to wear masks within the establishment, "including those who are behind physical barriers."

The health unit tells CTV News Ottawa that masks decrease the risk of COVID-19 from respiratory droplets that may enter around the sides of a physical barrier and contamination of surfaces behind the physical barrier by infected employees.

The City of Ottawa's mandatory face mask bylaw covers the following places:

Restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, banquet halls

Retail establishments and shopping malls

Churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, or other places of worship

Libraries, museums, art galleries, recreational facilities, bingo halls, cinemas, theatres, concert venues, convention centres

Sports facilities, sports clubs, gyms, yoga studios, dance studios, and stadiums

Hotels, motels, or short-term rental premises

Municipal facilities, including City Hall, and any community centre, cultural, arts or leisure centre, recreational or sports facility, parks building, client service centres or indoor parking facility

OC Transpo buses, the O-Train, stations and Para Transpo vehicles.

The bylaw includes an exemption for "a person who is employed by or is an agent of the Operator of an Enclosed Public Space is not obligated to wear a mask" while:

In an area of the premises that is not designated for public access

When located either within or behind a physical barrier, including but not limited to a plexiglass

"If masks are not worn by employees in area exempted from the temporary bylaw, physical distancing practices of at least two metres between all person must be ensured (e.g., between patrons and the employees working behind the physical barriers, and between employees)," said Ottawa Public Health in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"As should emphasis on increasing cleaning procedures of the shared workspaces, and training on hand hygiene and masking technique to avoid self-contamination."

Children under the age of two and a person with a medical condition are also exempted from the mandatory face mask policy.