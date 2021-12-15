Ottawa is adjusting its vaccination strategy to “rapidly increase capacity” amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the city’s top doctor said Wednesday.

Dr. Vera Etches said Ottawa Public Health is adjusting its vaccination strategy to get shots in arms as quickly as possible, including third dose booster shots.

“OPH is in the process of modifying the existing immunization strategy to offer doses to as many people as possible, as soon as possible,” Etches said in a memo.

About 283,000 eligible residents over 50 have not yet received their third dose, she said, urging people who haven’t yet gotten their boosters to do so as soon as possible.

The health unit has also asked employees across the organization to put aside their regular work to help with the vaccination effort.

“Earlier this week, we asked OPH employees across the organization to pause their routine work to support the COVID-19 immunization effort starting immediately,” Etches said in the memo. “We have also reached out to local physicians and other alternative providers to increase the number of available immunizers.”

Ottawa Public Health said Wednesday it had reopened an additional 7,000 vaccine appointments for booster shots and children under 12.

An additional 7k COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the 12+ population (including booster doses for those 50+) have just been added. Thank you for your patience while we increase capacity.



Book here: https://t.co/NVA43ClMP4 or call 1-833-943-3900. — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) December 15, 2021

The health unit says it will provide new details regarding changes to the immunization strategy in the coming days.

The city has escalated its emergency operations centre to “activated” level, as it was earlier in the pandemic. Marie-Claude Turcotte, OPH’s Director of Health Promotions, is resuming the role of incident commander of OPH’s command centre.

Ontario reported its highest new case count since May on Wednesday.

Public Health Ontario estimates in a new report that more than 80 per cent of cases in the province as of Dec. 13 were of the Omicron variant.

Etches said she strongly encourages residents to sign up for the City’s COVID-19 vaccination update e-subscription and follow announcements on the City of Ottawa, OPH websites, and social media channels.