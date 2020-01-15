OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s public elementary teachers will hit the picket lines on Monday.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario is launching rotating strikes next week to back demands for a new contract.

Ottawa Carleton Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario President Elizabeth Kettle tells CTV Morning Live Ottawa teachers will hold a one-day strike on Monday, January 20.

The strike would impact all elementary schools within the Ottawa Carleton District School Board. The Ottawa Carleton Elementary Teachers Federation of Ottawa represents elementary teachers and occasional teachers.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario also plans to hold a one-day strike in Toronto and York Region. In a statement, ETFO president Sam Hammond said "other than cuts to education, Ford's Education Minister Stephen Lecce has refused to give his negotiators a mandate to discuss the substantive issues we know are important for students and education workers." Hammond adds "unless the government makes an immediate effort to engage in serious talks, we will have no option but to further escalate our strike action."

All OCDSB elementary and secondary schools are closed today due to a one day strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation. The OCDSB notes the OSSTF represents educational workers and support staff in elementary schools, forcing the board to close schools for the day.

Collective agreements for the ETFO and OSSTF expired on August 31, 2019.

