OTTAWA -- The head of Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout says planning is underway to accelerate the timeline to administer second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents.

The Ontario government has unveiled a plan Friday morning to shorten the gap between COVID-19 vaccine doses, with the goal to have the majority of residents fully vaccinated by the end of summer.

Individuals aged 80 and older will be allowed to start booking their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week.

In Ottawa, 38,869 residents 80 and older have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 9,652 residents have received both doses.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live Friday morning, Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte said residents 80 and older will be able to begin booking appointments the week of May 31.

"We'll have that in our planning process, and we'll be able to bump everybody up which is great news," said Di Monte about the accelerated COVID-19 vaccine timeline.

As of Friday, 517,482 Ottawa residents 18 and older have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 45,873 residents have received two doses.

CTV Morning Live host Leslie Roberts asked Di Monte about when the city will begin to ramp up second doses.

"That's in our planning already. So we know that when we get our second group of supply, how many are coming up for their second doses so that's part of our planning process. So we won't use those doses, we'll maintain them for second doses," said Di Monte.

Under Ontario's accelerated timeline, residents 70 and older will be eligible to book an appointment for a second dose in mid-June. Ontario says youth aged 12 to 17 will receive the first dose in June and a second dose in August.

70 PER CENT VACCINATED IN A FEW WEEKS: DI MONTE

This week, the city of Ottawa announced 60 per cent of adults aged 18 and older have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're fully booked. Every bit of vaccine that we have are fully booked right now, but normally we get our Tuesday morning supply so we'll see if that comes in as provided. We’ll be able to have a bit more flexibility," said Di Monte.

Di Monte was asked when the city of Ottawa could reach the 70 per cent target.

"The crystal ball you're asking me this morning. Things are going well, I think we can hit that certainly in the next couple of weeks if we continue to have the supply we're having," said Di Monte.

"It's going to depend. If we start doing second doses that pushes off our first doses, but I would confidently say, certainly, by June we'd be in the 70 per cent range."

QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents 12 and older with at least one dose: 520,734

Ottawa residents 12 and older with two doses: 45,873

Percent of population 18 and older with at least one dose: 60 per cent

Percent of population 18 and older with two doses: 5 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 49 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 4 per cent

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE