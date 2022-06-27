Ottawa prepares for Canada Day celebrations
Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa will provide an update on preparations for Canada Day this morning, as the city prepares for thousands of people celebrating Canada's 155th birthday and possible protests.
Ottawa Police interim Chief Steve Bell, Mayor Jim Watson and city staff will hold a media availability at 9:30 a.m. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the media conference live.
The city has already announced plans for a five-day "motor vehicle control zone" around the Parliamentary Precinct and downtown Ottawa, while Ottawa police will be calling in reinforcements from the RCMP and municipal police services to police the capital.
"We are also expecting several large events throughout the Ottawa area to celebrate the day," police said in a statement earlier this month.
"These factors, combined with an increased level of protests and demonstrations, are guiding our planning. There will be significant road closures and a major increase in police presence. We will be bringing multiple extra policing resources from several services."
While police have not said how many additional officers will be brought in from other police forces, a report for the Ottawa Police Services Board asks for nearly 500 RCMP officers to receive special constable status to work in Ottawa over the next week.
"Freedom movement" rallies are expected to be held in Ottawa throughout the summer, including over the Canada Day weekend. Veteran James Topp is scheduled to complete his walk across Canada to protest the remaining COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Thursday at the National War Memorial.
The Canadian Press reported Veterans 4 Freedom is planning to hold Canada Day events on Parliament Hill and at the Supreme Court of Canada. Veterans 4 Freedom's website says the group's mission is to rally Canadian Armed Forces veterans by "mobilizing and sustaining lawful civic action in order to restore the fundamental rights and freedoms of Canadians."
Ottawa police say they will allow people to protest peacefully and lawfully.
"We will not allow for conditions that led to the unlawful protests in February to reoccur. We are applying lessons learned from the unlawful protest as well as the Rolling Thunder and associated protests to build our plan," police said in a statement.
"At the City’s request, we will continue an approach that prohibits vehicle-based protests in areas in and around places of national significance."
MOTOR VEHICLE CONTROL ZONE
A motor vehicle control zone will be in effect from Wednesday at 8 a.m. until Monday, July 4 at 6 a.m. The city says the roads will not be closed; however, any vehicles taking part in any form of demonstration, event, protest or rally will not be permitted to enter the area.
The motor vehicle control zone stretches from Wellington Street in the north to Laurier Avenue in the south, Booth Street to the west and Sussex/Colonel By Drive in the east, and includes the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, Albert Street, Rideau Street, the Chaudiere Crossing and Portage Bridge.
There will be no on-street parking or stopping on roads in the control zone.
The city is warning motorists to expect traffic delays in the control zone and on surrounding streets.
The city of Ottawa says a motor vehicle control zone will be in effect from Wednesday at 8 a.m. until July 4 at 6 a.m. (City of Ottawa/Twitter)
CANADA DAY ROAD CLOSURES
Heritage Canada announced several streets will be closed in the city of Ottawa from 6 a.m. on Friday until 2 a.m. on Saturday. The follow streets will be closed to all vehicle traffic:
- Wellington Street between Bank Street and Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
- Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway between Parkdale Avenue and Wellington Street
- Sparks Street between Lyon Street North and Bronson Avenue
- Queen Street between Bank Street and Bronson Avenue
- Bank Street between Wellington Street and Queen Street
- Kent Street between Wellington Street and Albert Street
- Lyon Street between Wellington Street and Albert Street
- Bay Street between Wellington Street and Albert Street
- Bronson Avenue between Sparks Street and Albert Street
- Commissioner Street between Wellington Street and Albert Street
- Booth Street between Chaudière Crossing and Albert Street
- Vimy Place between Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Booth Street
- Fleet Street between Booth Street and Lett Street
- Lloyd Street between Fleet Street and Lett Street
- Lett Street between Lloyd Street and Wellington Street
- Onigam Street between Lemieux Island and Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
