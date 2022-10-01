Ottawa police work to disperse crowds in Sandy Hill during post-Panda Game festivities

Ottawa police officers moved in to disperse crowds in Sandy Hill Saturday night, as post-Panda Game celebrations ramped up hours after the annual football game ended at TD Place.

"Objects are being thrown at officers - this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated," police said on Twitter just after 9 p.m. "Police operations will continue into the morning."

A few minutes later, police said one person was arrested for mischief.

"Illegal activity will be met with strict enforcement, and all appropriate enforcement options will be utilized."

Officers on foot and in vehicles were seen patrolling the streets in Sandy Hill and ByWard Market Saturday evening, hours after the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees beat the Carleton Ravens 37-7 in the annual Panda Game at TD Place.

Three people have been arrested through the day for incidents connected to the Panda Game festivities, including one for mischief and one for public intoxication.

Ottawa police say as of 8 p.m., 85 provincial offence notices have been issued for open alcohol, along with two $2,000 tickets for loud mufflers on vehicles. Bylaw Services officers issued 14 tickets worth $1,000 each for excessive noise in relation to the Panda Game festivities, and one ticket for littering.

Eighty-one parking tickets have been issued and nine vehicles have been towed in connection to the Panda Game.

"We will continue to have an increased presence in the areas of Sandy Hill/Carleton U throughout this evening," Ottawa Bylaw Services said on Twitter.

Police had vowed to take a "zero tolerance" approach to public disorder during the pre-game and post-game festivities related to the Panda Game, increasing police patrols in the ByWard Market, Sandy Hill and Old Ottawa South.

"I'm hoping everyone behaves," uOttawa student Presley Barwick said. "Hoping we all have a safe, respectful and just fun overall experience."

Last year's post-game festivities saw 2,000 people pack Russell Avenue in Sandy Hill, damaging property and flipping a vehicle. Eight people were charged with mischief during last year's late night incidents, and two people were charged with taking part in a riot.

"It was pretty frightening … I lived just on the corner where the big party was happening," resident Marie Jean Giammaria said. "It feels like they are going to really clamp down on students but they kind of never do. I'm not sure that things will be different this year."

University of Ottawa students celebrate on Russell Avenue in Sandy Hill following Saturday's Panda Game. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)

Officers in marked and unmarked cruisers and on foot patrol were spotted in Sandy Hill in the early evening.

"With the amount of cops, there's no way. They are everywhere," uOttawa student Nikolas Tremblay said. "They are at ever corner so I doubt it's going to happen again."

Thank you to @uOttawa.



We are 1h from #pandagame time and the tailgate at #SandyHill arena is packed🙌



Success,as this has removed pre-game pressure in the neighbourhood.@uOttawaGeeGees with food and DJ have created a good vibe. pic.twitter.com/U7nv5hYyak — Mathieu Fleury (@MathieuFleury) October 1, 2022

Ottawa Bylaw says fines for excessive noise will be $1,000, with a victim surcharge adding another $130.

The fine for urination/defecation on a road or sidewalk during the Panda Game weekend is $1,000.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury says the city has worked with uOttawa and community partners to remind students to celebrate safely, or risk losing the annual event.

"It’s certainly an important game, it has local spirit … but at what cost and expenses to both the community and the city and policing," Fleury told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday.

In a thread on Twitter, Fleury said while most students are responsible, "those who choose to cause destruction stand to risk the game for everyone."

"Students should be aware that the costs for policing this football event are funded by tuition fees and ticket sales. This should serve as a reminder to party safely and respectfully, it is on students to hold each other accountable and act like responsible adults."

Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa that a bill for policing the Panda Game will be sent to the universities.

"As in many university cities, some of the public safety costs related to the Panda Game are being billed back to the universities," police said.

TD Place announced rules and a Fan Code of Conduct for the Panda Game. The rules include:

One drink per purchase per person

No Bags or Umbrellas

No Re-Entry into TD Place

Zero Tolerance for Intoxication or Harmful Behaviour

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming