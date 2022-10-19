Ottawa police warn of rise in extortion scams targeting dating sites, escort services

Ottawa police are warning the public of a scam targeting people for money through escort services and dating sites in the capital.

In the last month, the number of reports to police involving extortion and threats has doubled.

Police say the scammers will engage with a victim through escort services or a dating site, and will ask for a video of them pleasuring themselves.

"Once received, the suspect threatens to expose the video to the victim’s friends or relatives unless bitcoin or cash is paid," police said in a media release on Wednesday.

"If they don’t pay, victims receive threatening phone calls or videos stating the victim and family will be killed if payment isn’t made."

While police say the fraud is targeting local people, it is an international scam with a low chance of making an arrest.

“The chance of finding the suspects is low. That’s why we are warning people so we can prevent this from happening in the first place," Sgt. Robert Mills said.

Police say if you receive a threat, stop all communication with the extortionist and report it to your local police service.