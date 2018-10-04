

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a scam has been reported in Ottawa involving spoofed emails targeting employees of businesses in the city.

The way it works is an employee will get an email claiming to be from the CEO of the company, asking the employee to buy pre-paid gift cards and reply with the numbers on the cards.

The employee later learns the CEO did not send any such email. The cards are quickly drained of their value and become useless to the employee.

It turns out the email is slightly different from the company CEO.

The Ottawa Police Service Organized Fraud Unit is advising the public that are or have been victims of this scam to contact the Ottawa Police and make a report at 613-236-1222 ext. 7300