Ottawa police are looking to hire 10 additional officers by October in order to battle gun violence, according to a note sent to councillors from Mayor Jim Watson.

If approved by council, the officers would be assigned to address gun violence.

The memo goes on to say “these officers would assist with conducting shooting investigations, proactive covert investigations into people and groups involved in shootings, and community based enforcement/suppression initiatives with a focus on prevention and intervention activities.”

The cost of hiring and equipment would be about $660-thousand, according to the memo.

Watson says the funding will come from tax dollars and a contingency fund.

Ottawa may also be able to take advantage of $327.6 million in federal funding promised over five years to reduce gun crime and criminal activities.

That funding will be available in 2019.

The motion will be brought before the Police services board on June 25.

There have been more than a dozen homicides in Ottawa this year.