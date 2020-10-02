OTTAWA -- After a deadly summer and start to fall on Ottawa's roads, the Ottawa Police Service is urging everyone to make road safety a priority.

Since May 24, there have been 16 fatalities on roads across Ottawa, including four in September.

"Let's work together to keep our roads safe," said Sgt. Craig Roberts of the Ottawa Police Service.

"Be aware of your surroundings, respect traffic lights and sleep limits and drive sober."

In October, members of the Ottawa Police Traffic Services Unit will be focusing on impaired driving and stop sign violations, including at traffic lights.

Since Sept. 1, 70 people have been charged with impaired driving offences by drugs and/or alcohol. At least 13 other drivers have had their licences suspended for having alcohol in their body, but not yet above the legal limit.

"We have to work together to stop these worrisome statistics," said Staff Sgt. Marc-Andre Sheehy, responsible for the Traffic Services Unit.

"As a community, we can and must do better. Reporting dangerous and impaired drivers to police is where everyone can play a role in ensuring our children, as well as adults and seniors remain safe on our roads."