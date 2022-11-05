Ottawa police urge drivers to be vigilant after five pedestrians struck in 48 hours

Ottawa police are reminding motorists to pay extra attention on the roads, after the drivers of vehicles struck five pedestrians this week.

"The fact that we’ve seen five that had serious, life-altering injuries in less than 48 hours; very disturbing," Sgt. Amy Gagnon says.

A 70-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Merivale Road Wednesday evening. Four other people have "life-altering injuries" after being struck by vehicles this week.

The crashes are still under investigation.

Gagnon explains that "life-altering injuries” generally means, "They’ve sustained an injury that’s going to impact their life, for months or years to come; so, it just changes how they’re going to be able to live their lives daily.”

Gagnon says the majority of these collisions had one thing in common.

"Two of them were at dawn, and two of them were at dusk; so, it’s really in those light-changing conditions."

With this weekend’s time change, darkness will come at an even earlier hour.

"Right at that dawn and dusk, it’s playing with the greys and the shadows," Gagnon says. "And so, people, animals, other vehicles - they’re very hard to distinguish.”

"No one group is to blame for serious incidents," says Jamie Kwong of the Ottawa Safety Council. "Everyone takes a responsibility in making the roads safer.”

Kwong says if you’re driving, pay attention to the road and be observant, make sure you lights are on, and slow down.

“The faster you’re going, the more serious impact you’ll have should there be a pedestrian-motorist collision. So, really be mindful in heavy traffic areas with a lot of pedestrians and a lot of cyclists."

Kwong says if you’re heading out as a pedestrian or a cyclist, "Make sure that you have some way that motorists can see you."

Stores like The Running Room sell gear to help you stand out.

"We have a lot of items here that can help you be more visible, like this flashing light that you basically clip on," says Beth Croskery, sales associate at the Kanata store.

The Running Room sell things like high-visibility jackets, armbands, LED vests, and shoes that reflect.

"Make sure that you’re well lit all around, and that you’re aware of what’s going on."

Kwong says safety organizations will be handing out items like lights and reflectors on Tuesday at the Corktown Pedestrian Bridge at Somerset Street.

"So, if we all were a little bit more patient, aware of surrounds, and made it as easy as possible for people to see us, we would then make our roads that much safer."