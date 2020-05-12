Ottawa Police trims projected deficit to $700,000 due to COVID-19 pandemic
Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020 2:46PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service has found millions of dollars in savings to reduce its projected budget deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, the police services board was told the service was facing a $1.4 million to $5.9 million budget deficit in 2020, depending on how long the COVID-19 pandemic measures remained in place.
A report for the Ottawa Police Services Board on Tuesday shows the Ottawa Police Service is now projecting a $700,000 budget deficit this year.
Staff say the service has found $13.8 million in savings thanks to several measures, including no Canada Day overtime, fuel savings, and a freeze on spending and travel.