OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service has found millions of dollars in savings to reduce its projected budget deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, the police services board was told the service was facing a $1.4 million to $5.9 million budget deficit in 2020, depending on how long the COVID-19 pandemic measures remained in place.

A report for the Ottawa Police Services Board on Tuesday shows the Ottawa Police Service is now projecting a $700,000 budget deficit this year.

Staff say the service has found $13.8 million in savings thanks to several measures, including no Canada Day overtime, fuel savings, and a freeze on spending and travel.