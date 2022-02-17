Ottawa police will give an update this afternoon, including new instructions for residents and businesses, amid an increased police presence in and around the trucker convoy protest downtown.

Interim chief Steve Bell is holding a media conference with the RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the plan.

"Where we will, in detail, be going into all of the messaging, all of the tactics that we will be using to make sure we will be communicating with our residents," Bell told the Ottawa police services board.

There has been an increased police presence on Wellington Street and roads around Parliament Hill on day 21 of the demonstration.

Bell says police have erected barricades and fences through the downtown core, and access is being limited to the downtown core.

"We will be communicating all of our actions as soon as we can, and you'll be hearing more from us in the hours and days to come. Messaging for the public and businesses will be released shortly," Bell said.

