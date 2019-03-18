

Ted Raymond, 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say they'll be stepping up enforcement in school zones this week, as students return to class following March Break.

Police will be looking for drivers speeding in school zones, driving distracted, and failing to stop for crossing guards or school buses.

Failing to stop for a school bus with its stop sign extended and lights flashing will get you six demerit points and a fine of between $400 and $2000 for a first offense.

Drivers must stop in both directions when a school bus is flashing its lights, unless there is a raised median strip between lanes, in which case only the drivers traveling in the same direction as the bus must stop.