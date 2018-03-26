

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say they will be taking part in an OPP-led program next month to get unwanted guns out of people's homes.

The gun amnesty program aims to reduce the risk old weapons could be stolen and used for crime.

The police admit criminals aren't likely to be the ones asking to have their guns confiscated, but they know legally-owned guns that have been stolen are often used to commit crimes in the city.

If you want to participate in the program you're asked to call the police throughout the month of April at 613-236-1222 extension 7300 to arrange to have an officer come and get your old guns and ammunition.

You're asked not to bring guns to the police station.