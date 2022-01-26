Ottawa police will provide a briefing this afternoon about how they are preparing for an expected influx of truckers in the downtown core this weekend.

Police will hold a briefing at the Ottawa Police Services Board, the civilian body that governs the police service, about operational plans concerning the expected demonstrations.

The cross-Canada "Freedom Convoy" of truckers opposed vaccine mandates is expected to arrive on Parliament Hill this weekend. The convoy passed through WInnipeg on Tuesday.

The movement has gathered steam nationwide, with videos showing highway gatherings in support of the truckers.

You can watch the Ottawa Police Service briefing live here at 1 p.m.