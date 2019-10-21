

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Ottawa Police will deploy special teams this week to increase presence and outreach in three neighbourhoods where officers have been busy responding to crime.

Neighbourhood Resource Teams will focus on Vanier/Overbrook, Carlington/Caldwell and Heron Gate/South Ottawa.

The teams include Community Police Officers, School Resource Officers , Traffic Services and Frontline officers,

These areas were chosen because of the high number of calls responding to property crimes, shootings, stabbings and homicides.

“The NRTs are designed to increase police presence and address community concerns about crime and social disorder,” said Inspector Ken Bryden, with the Ottawa Police Community Relations.

“The Community Policing Office will still remain the single point of contact for each neighbourhood,” he says.

The decision by Ottawa Police comes as the service begins its return to Community Policing, a policy that was changed under former Chief Charles Bordeleau.

The teams will visit neighbourhoods starting the week of October 21st.