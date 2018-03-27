

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are cracking down on vehicles illegally using Rideau Street.

Rideau is closed to regular traffic between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street due to construction on the Light Rail Transit Tunnel. Only OC Transpo and STO buses, delivery vehicles and cabs can access Rideau Street during the construction.

On Monday, police issued 27 tickets to motorists illegally using Rideau Street against the posted signs.

Sgt. Mark Gatien says police will be back at Rideau Street tomorrow.