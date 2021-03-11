OTTAWA -- Alert Ottawa police officers hit the brakes on a suspect in a Toyota Highlander SUV in Ottawa's east end Thursday morning,

Patrol officers stopped the suspicious vehicle near Montreal Road at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Police say the driver had no keys or fob for what they described as a “sought-after vehicle.”

"Officers confirmed the SUV was stolen by contacting the registered owner and the driver was arrested," police said on Twitter.

No other information was released.

Frontline patrol officers stopped a suspicious vehicle near Montreal Road last night where the driver had no keys/fob for this sought after vehicle—a Toyota Highlander SUV. Officers confirmed the SUV was stolen by contacting the registered owner and the driver was arrested. pic.twitter.com/l40ZIeZZyJ — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) March 11, 2021

In February, police said they had received over 200 reports of newer model Lexus/Toyota SUVs and Tacomas stolen in 2020 and a further 35 reports in 2021.

Ottawa police officer tips to protect your vehicle:

Make your vehicle less vulnerable to theft by parking it in a locked garage and/or by blocking it in tightly with a second vehicle. Police say exterior lighting and video surveillance around the driveway can also serve as a deterrent.

Consider installing an after-market electronic immobilizer device, which can interfere with the starting of the vehicle.

Be vigilant that there is no damage to the door locks mechanisms.

Consider protecting your vehicle with such devices as car alarms or steering wheel locking devices such as "The Club".

Locks to restrict access to the on-board diagnostic plug exist and when applied can impede a thief from re-programming a key.

If you are selling your vehicle, be wary not to let anyone have access to your car keys and do not let your vehicle out of your sight.

Police say most thefts occur between midnight and 5 a.m. in the morning.