Ottawa police stepping up presence outside religious institutions following strikes against Hamas, Hezbollah leaders

Ottawa police say there will be an increased presence outside religious institutions in the capital following news of recent strikes targeting leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah in the Middle East.

Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh was reportedly killed in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur was reported killed in Beirut. Israel said it was behind the strike in Beirut but has neither confirmed nor denied any involvement in Haniyeh's killing. The Government of Canada lists both Hamas and Hezbollah as designated terrorist entities.

In a now deleted tweet, police said the news "will undoubtedly impact many communities."

A reposted tweet removed the language about communities being affected, but still said police presence would be increased around religious institutions.

"We remain in close contact with community leaders and institutions," police said.

Police also vowed to have an increased presence at demonstrations as well.

"We urge residents and visitors in Ottawa to remain peaceful and lawful. Police will continue to remain neutral," police wrote on social media.

"Any perceived threat or intimidation, theft, property damage, act of vandalism, or other crime, will be taken very seriously."

Ottawa police have previously announced an increased presence around synagogues, mosques, and other locations of religious significance since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, 2023.

"The Ottawa Police Service has maintained patrols at religious institutions as needed over the past few months. Members have been in continuous contact with religious leaders and have discussed safety concerns," a police spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa.

"Due to the recent news and following our post to X today, yes, we will be strengthening our police presence at specific locations and local demonstrations. We continue to monitor events and adjust accordingly."

Police say reported hate crimes were down two per cent overall in the first six months of the year compared to statistics from 2023, but incidents against Jewish and Muslim residents doubled year-over-year, with Jewish residents targeted significantly more.

Police have so far reported 74 incidents targeting the Jewish community in the first half of 2024, compared to 36 in the same time in 2023. There were 15 reported incidents against Muslims in the first half of 2024 compared to seven in 2023.

There were 92 reported incidents against Jewish people in all of 2023 and 21 against Muslims.

Victims of hate-motivated crimes are urged to contact police by calling 613-236-1222 or filing a report online.