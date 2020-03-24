OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s police chief says officers have stepped up patrols in areas that have been vacated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re aware of the concerns around shuttered businesses and vacated streets,” Sloly told CTV Morning Live on Tuesday.

“We have not stepped back. In fact we have stepped up our patrols,” he said. “We are still tracking down those who are wanted for offences, or those who think they can commit offences in this time.

“We are hunting those that would hurt our community, and we’re protecting everybody else.”

Officers made a number of arrests for break-and-enters over the weekend, Sloly said. Uniformed officers are out on highly visible patrols across the city, and police have released a "flood" of crime prevention information, he added.

Police suggest Ottawa businesses who are temporarily closed to remove all valuables from store displays, take cash out of the till and leave it open on the counter, and consider installing an alarm system.

Other tips can be found on the Ottawa Police website.

Overall, Sloly said police are taking direction from Ottawa Public Health in their dealings with to the public.

“We’re taking our cue from them to align with their philosophy and their practical approach.”

Officers out on patrol are focused on educating members of the public to follow public health advice to keep physical distance from one another, he said.

In other cities, such as Quebec City, police are fining people for gathering in large groups. Sloly said that isn’t happening here.

“The officers have an understanding to engage and educate, and if necessary take a corrective course of action,” he said.

Those actions are being taken in the most ethical way possible, he said, “designed to get to a public health outcome as opposed to an enforcement outcome.”

The greatest challenge for police, he said, is maintaining their own health and safety.

“Their families are affected by this. They understand the pressures of keeping kids cooped up, they know the stresses of having elderly people they have to care for, and they know they have to keep themselves healthy otherwise they’re no good to anybody else,” he said.

“We have a very compassionate and empathetic approach, and we’ll continue to have that approach throughout the course of this crisis."