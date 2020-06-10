OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say their ongoing blitz cracking down on drivers speeding during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more than 1,500 tickets since late April.

The three-month blitz, dubbed by cops as "Operation Overwatch", targets stunt driving and excessive speed cases on roads that have been left mostly empty due to the pandemic keeping people home.

In a press release Wednesday, the police said more than 1,500 tickets have been handed out since April 25.

Between June 1 and June 8, police say 138 speeding charges were laid, 27 warnings were issued, and four vehicles were towed after drivers were recorded going 50 km/h or more above the posted speed limit.