

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Police Service will be showing off it's newest tool today - a drone.

Trained and certified officers will operate the UAVs to assist with collision investigations, crime scene mapping, the search for missing persons and other emergency situations.

Staff Sgt. Francois D’Aoust said on Twitter that the drones will help clear up serious collision scenes faster & provide a 3D model to enhance the investigations.

For a missing persons case, D’Aoust said a thermal camera on the drone will allow officers to quickly scan large areas.

Safer Roads Ottawa provided the funding for the Ottawa Police UAV program.

The public is invited to see the new Ottawa Police tool at the Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin Street at 11 a.m. today.