

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





Ottawa’s new top cop will be introduced this morning.

The Ottawa Police Services Board will announce the new chief of the Ottawa Police Service.

Published reports over the weekend said former Toronto Police Deputy Chief Peter Sloly will be named the new chief.

The Ottawa Police Services Board launched a national search earlier this year for a police chief, and held public consultations.

Charles Bordeleau retired in May after seven years as Ottawa’s police chief.