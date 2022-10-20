Ottawa Police Services Board will introduce new police chief on Friday

The Ottawa Police Services Board will introduce a new chief for the Ottawa Police Service on Friday, three days before a new council is elected.

Peter Sloly resigned as chief of the Ottawa Police Service on Feb. 14 during the "Freedom Convoy" occupation in downtown Ottawa. Deputy Chief Steve Bell was appointed interim chief after Sloly's resignation, and has remained interim chief.

A virtual media conference will be held at 2 p.m. Friday. In a statement, the Ottawa Police Services Board says a positive COVID-19 test among invitees means the media availability will be virtual.

In July, the Ottawa Police Services Board approved a motion to proceed with the recruitment stage for the new police chief, after the board conducted public consultations. In August, the Ottawa Police Service issued a job posting inviting candidates to apply for the chief's position, with interviews set for late September and early October.

