Ottawa police are providing an update this afternoon ahead of a third weekend of demonstrations over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health measuresin the downtown core.

The Ottawa Police Services Board is holding a special meeting to hear from Chief Peter Sloly and senior officers about the ongoing protests.

On Thursday, the chief issued a warning to police thinking of coming to the capital for protests this weekend: don't come.

"We expect that many demonstrators are considering coming to the city this weekend; please do not come," Chief Sloly said.

"For those of you that are planning to come here and commit offences, don't! There will be accountability for any unlawful criminal activities that occur in this city in relation to this demonstration."

Hundreds of trucks remain parked on Wellington Street and roads throughout the Parliamentary Precinct Friday afternoon. Several roads, the Rideau Centre and many downtown businesses and a COVID-19 vaccine clinic remain closed.

As of Thursday, Ottawa police reported 25 arrests in connection to the demonstrations, while more than 1,700 tickets have been issued for Highway Traffic Act and Bylaw offences, including excessive noise, use of fireworks and suspended licences.

There are 126 active investigations ongoing in connection to the demonstration.

The chief has said more resources are needed to end the demonstration and occupation in downtown Ottawa as soon as possible. The Ottawa Police Service issued a request to the federal and Ontario governments for an additional 1,800 officers and staff to assist with policing.

"I don't accept the contention that the city of Ottawa has exhausted its tools and its resources," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. "The Ottawa Police Force has been given resources from both the OPP and the RCMP, there is concerted efforts around planning and approaches that we'll move forward in a proportional way."