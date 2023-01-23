Ottawa Police Services Board approves budget directions
The Ottawa Police Services Board has approved directions for the 2023 budget.
The board unanimously approved a plan to direct staff to draft the next budget based on a 2.5% tax increase and an estimated 2.2% increase in taxes resulting from growth in assessment base.
The draft documents will be tabled Feb. 1, when the city’s budget process begins.
If approved, it would see the Ottawa Police Service’s budget grow to around $400 million, according to Police Chief Eric Stubbs, or approximately 8.9 per cent of the city’s overall budget in 2023. A 2.5 per cent tax increase for police would cost the average property taxpayer an additional $17 this year.
Some residents of Ottawa who presented delegations to the Ottawa Police Services Board were critical of the funding increase, renewing calls to freeze the police budget that were heard in recent years.
“It is time to continue reimagining community safety in Ottawa by freezing the OPS budget, pending the outcome of the line-by-line audit of all city services, including the OPS,” said Robin Browne of 613/819 Black Hub.
The draft budget is not guaranteed to be approved. Police had asked for a $14 million budget increase in 2022, but the board approved only $11 million.
Police Chief Eric Stubbs said that while he respected the opinions of delegations who wanted to freeze the budget, he ultimately disagrees with them.
“More than ever, the OPS needs continued investments to ensure that we can meet the demands of this great and growing community,” he said.
The board also approved budget timelines, including the tabling of the draft budget at a special board meeting Feb. 1, conducting public consultation from Feb. 1 to 20, approving the budget Feb. 27, 2023. City council will vote on the 2023 budget March 1.
The board also approved $1.4 million for new conducted energy weapons, or Tasers, and 8,000 cartridges. A facilities strategic plan “refresh” was also approved, which includes a proposed south-end facility in Barrhaven that would cost $178 million, up from the $118.2 million approved by the Ottawa Police Services Board in 2021.
Deputy police chief Steve Bell said the report does not approve new spending.
“In the original plan, there was a separate IT building that was to be developed. We’ve taken the money that was to be invested in that and put it into our south project,” he said. “The original funding envelope that we had was $219 million, and that continues through this facilities strategic plan refresh, so there’s no new money, no new allocation of funds.”
The Ottawa Police Services Board additionally approved spending approximately $71,750 on hiring the firm Odgers Berndtson to support the Board in its search for two new deputy chiefs.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'Significant' snowfall possible for Ottawa on Wednesday, Environment Canada warns
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing. But her search for answers isn't over.
Low-risk alcohol guidance sparks debate as drinkers start examining habits, evidence
Canada's new guidance on alcohol is sparking plenty of debate, and while some experts say it could lead to frank conversations with health providers to help drinkers make informed choices, others are questioning the advice to imbibe fewer than two drinks per week.
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
The Canadian military has concluded on the balance of probabilities that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin 'did not engage in sexual misconduct' after the senior military officer was acquitted of sexual assault late last year.
'A huge priority': Feds aiming to ink long-term health funding deals ahead of 2023 budget
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is aiming to have long-term funding agreements inked with the provinces and territories ahead of presenting the 2023 federal budget.
Black people face higher death rates when it comes to breast cancer, need to be screened earlier: physicians
A Toronto-based lingerie company, in partnership with cancer survivors and physicians, are launching a campaign to help raise awareness of how breast cancer could present in Black people and urge the federal government to recommend screenings begin at age 40 instead of age 50.
'A toxic chemical that kills': WHO says health of 5 billion people at risk from trans fat
Five billion people are at an increased risk of heart disease and death due to trans fat, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
This pileup of garbage is turning a Balkan river into a floating dump
Piles of waste accumulating in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia are turning the area into a floating dump.
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep U.S. President Donald Trump in power.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall, wind warnings in effect across parts the Maritimes; police warn of flooding, collisions
Rainfall and snowfall warnings were in effect across parts of the Maritimes Monday, prompting warnings of flooding and collisions in some areas.
-
Woman, three children rushed to hospital after Moncton house fire
A mother and her three children were taken to hospital Monday morning after a fire at a home in downtown Moncton, N.B.
-
Community rallies behind bid to preserve home of Nova Scotia's first Black doctor
Prominent members of Nova Scotia's Black community are supporting a bid to protect the Halifax home and clinic of the late Clement Ligoure, the province's first Black doctor and an unsung hero of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.
Toronto
-
An 'unstealable' car? How a Toronto man defeated car thieves 9 times
As a wave of car thefts sweeps over Ontario, one Toronto driver stands out as an exception.
-
New video shows 'unprovoked attack' of 89-year-old woman on Toronto sidewalk
Newly obtained security footage shows the moment an 89-year-old woman was allegedly pushed in an “unprovoked attack” in downtown Toronto on Friday.
-
'Despicable': Two TTC employees reportedly attacked by group of youths on bus
Two TTC employees were attacked on a bus in Scarborough on Monday afternoon in what the TTC is describing as a “despicable swarming” style assault.
Montreal
-
Crews respond to major fire near Hwy. 13 in Montreal
Emergency crews are responding to a major fire Monday evening at a building near Highway 13 in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
-
Montreal man guilty of promoting hatred against Jews in article on neo-Nazi site
A 36-year-old Montreal man was found guilty Monday of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews in a 2017 article he wrote for a neo-Nazi website.
-
Teen in critical condition after assault near Montreal high school: police
Montreal police say a 16-year-old boy was sent to hospital in critical condition following an "assault" outside a high school Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused impaired driver crashes with toddler in vehicle on Hwy. 17
A 31-year-old Sudbury woman accused of impaired driving is facing several charges following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 on Saturday.
-
Sudbury police investigating an armed attack on New Sudbury trail
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid the area around Grandview Park in New Sudbury on Monday afternoon as they track an assault suspect.
-
New video shows 'unprovoked attack' of 89-year-old woman on Toronto sidewalk
Newly obtained security footage shows the moment an 89-year-old woman was allegedly pushed in an “unprovoked attack” in downtown Toronto on Friday.
London
-
Former TVDSB teacher who skipped court located in northern Ontario: LPS
A former Thames Valley District School Board teacher who failed to show up in court last week for sentencing on child porn charges has been arrested in Sudbury, Ont. according to London police.
-
City may reverse policy that exceeds provincial mandate for sidewalk snow removal
Two years ago the City of London adopted a higher standard for sidewalk snow clearing, exceeding the provincial requirement that dictate sidewalks must be cleared after eight centimetres of snow accumulation. City staff are now recommending going back to the previous benchmark in order to save costs.
-
London Lightning player suspended after altercation with Sudbury coach
Veteran point guard Chris Jones has been suspended by the league for the entire season after an altercation with Sudbury’s head coach after their season opener last week.
Winnipeg
-
'I don't feel comfortable': Girl viciously attacked in latest incident affecting Winnipeg Transit users
A teenager is recovering at home after a vicious assault at a Winnipeg Transit stop. She was transferring from one bus to another when she was approached and attacked by three people.
-
Restaurant robbed with firecracker, taxi stolen, woman arrested: Winnipeg police
A taxi was stolen and a restaurant was robbed using firecrackers early Sunday morning according to Winnipeg police.
-
'I need some help': Woman concerned about giant snow pile citing flooding concerns
A Winnipeg woman is calling on the city to do something about a giant snow pile near her yard, which she says floods her backyard and home in the spring.
Kitchener
-
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing. But her search for answers isn't over.
-
Fatal crash renews calls for safety measures along Brant County road
Residents along Cockshutt Road in Brant County are voicing concerns about the safety of the roadway, after a 19-year-old was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle collision.
-
A credit card for a reservation? Some restaurants fed up with 'no-shows'
Filling seats is always top of mind for restaurants, and some are looking at taking new measures to ensure those seats are filled, especially when it comes to reservation no-shows.
Calgary
-
'Bizarre' fictional COVID-19 report, penned by Preston Manning, resurfaces on social media
The man Alberta is paying $253,000 to find out what went right – and wrong – with the province's pandemic response has already come to his own conclusions in a report published online last spring.
-
Alberta-wide network outage that postponed some surgeries is now 'resolved': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says technical issues that led to a province-wide network outage have been resolved and teams are working to restore clinical systems, which may "take a few hours."
-
23-year-old charged in Calgary crash that killed skateboarder
A 23-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection to a summer crash that killed a pedestrian in the community of Huntington Hills.
Saskatoon
-
Woman dead following house fire in Saskatoon
A woman is dead following an early Monday morning house fire in the city's Westview neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon police lay organized crime charges in seniors scam
Three Quebec men previously charged with fraud-related offences are now facing organized crime-related charges.
-
Rattlers head coach Demopoulos returns for second season
Saskatchewan Rattlers head coach Dean Demopoulos is heading back to the bridge city this spring.
Edmonton
-
Sohi asks province for roughly $2B in cash including $185M for Commonwealth Stadium upgrades
Edmonton's mayor has unveiled a multi-billion dollar wish list – including money for affordable housing, hydrogen buses and upgrades to Commonwealth Stadium – as Alberta works on a new budget.
-
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
-
Edmonton paramedic with terminal cancer receiving help to 'live and die together' with his wife
William Huget worked for 30 years as an advanced care paramedic, helping Albertans on their worst days. Now that he has terminal cancer, he's graciously accepting support in an effort to stay at home with his wife for as long as possible.
Vancouver
-
No estimated time for reopening of Alex Fraser Bridge due to police incident
There is no end in sight for a closure on the Alex Fraser Bridge, as a police incident continues to snarl traffic during the afternoon rush in Metro Vancouver.
-
Man who illegally excavated dinosaur footprints in Northern B.C. sentenced to 25 days in jail
A man who dug up fossilized dinosaur footprints from a protected site in Northern B.C. has been sentenced to 25 days in jail and ordered to pay a $15,000 fine.
-
B.C. woman sets Guinness World Record for largest spice painting
An artist from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has earned a very unique Guinness World Record after spending months painting an 84-square-metre cloth with colourful spices.
Regina
-
Nearly $1M lost in cryptocurrency scams in Swift Current, Maidstone in 2022: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP reported an increase of cryptocurrency frauds last year, leading to nearly $1 million lost in the communities of Swift Current and Maidstone alone.
-
'Not backing down on this': Sask. Indigenous leaders call on province to improve consultation ahead of Crown land auctions
Indigenous leaders across Saskatchewan are calling on the provincial government to halt an upcoming Crown land auction and to improve the consultation process moving forward.
-
‘A growing community’: Carry the Kettle First Nation opens emergency response facility
Carry the Kettle First Nation officially opened its new emergency response building on Monday.