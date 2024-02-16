Ottawa Police Service welcomes 21 new officers

The Ottawa Police Service welcomed 21 new officers Thursday, as they graduated from the training class that started in July 2023 during a badge ceremony.

The 21 new members come from diverse backgrounds with a wealth of experience, said the city’s police service in a news release.

“These include special constables from the Ontario Provincial Police, OC Transpo, and the OPS, a military combat engineer turned advanced care paramedic, the federal, provincial and municipal public services, as well as complex community care, including crisis outreach and support for the vulnerable sector,” reads the release.

Ottawa police notes that its new officers have volunteered with organizations that offer support to the community. It adds “of the 14 men and 7 women receiving their badges today, many have advanced education and degrees in criminology, communications, police foundations, child and youth services, and social sciences.”

While some of the new officers were raised in Ottawa, others were raised in different parts of Canada, including St. Catherines, Kingston, Montreal, Gatineau, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Winnipeg.

“Internationally, some of the recruits have lived experience in Nigeria, Congo, El Salvador, Peru and China,” reads the release.

Thirteen languages are also spoken by this class, in addition to English and French. The languages include Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, Somali, Arabic, Haitian Creole, Tajik, Lingala, Swahili, Yoruba, Farsi, Luri and Dari, said Ottawa police.