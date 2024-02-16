OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa Police Service welcomes 21 new officers

    The Ottawa Police Service welcomed 21 new officers Thursday. (Ottawa Police Service/ X) The Ottawa Police Service welcomed 21 new officers Thursday. (Ottawa Police Service/ X)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service welcomed 21 new officers Thursday, as they graduated from the training class that started in July 2023 during a badge ceremony.

    The 21 new members come from diverse backgrounds with a wealth of experience, said the city’s police service in a news release.

    “These include special constables from the Ontario Provincial Police, OC Transpo, and the OPS, a military combat engineer turned advanced care paramedic, the federal, provincial and municipal public services, as well as complex community care, including crisis outreach and support for the vulnerable sector,” reads the release.

    Ottawa police notes that its new officers have volunteered with organizations that offer support to the community. It adds “of the 14 men and 7 women receiving their badges today, many have advanced education and degrees in criminology, communications, police foundations, child and youth services, and social sciences.”

    While some of the new officers were raised in Ottawa, others were raised in different parts of Canada, including St. Catherines, Kingston, Montreal, Gatineau, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Winnipeg.

    “Internationally, some of the recruits have lived experience in Nigeria, Congo, El Salvador, Peru and China,” reads the release.

    Thirteen languages are also spoken by this class, in addition to English and French. The languages include Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, Somali, Arabic, Haitian Creole, Tajik, Lingala, Swahili, Yoruba, Farsi, Luri and Dari, said Ottawa police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?

    For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News