OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 17-year-old is facing gun-related charges after an arrest Monday afternoon on Rideau Street.

In a release, police said officers with the neighbourhood resource team responded to calls from a business on Rideau Street near King Edward Avenue about a possible drug deal on their property. When officers arrived, they arrested two people, and seized a loaded handgun, drugs and cash.

Nicholas Rogers, 19, is facing drug trafficking charges. The 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was also charged with drug offenses in addition to the gun charges.

Rogers was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. The 17-year-old was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.