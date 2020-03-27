OTTAWA -- Traffic may be lighter on Ottawa’s roads due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but speeders are keeping Ottawa Police officers busy.

The Ottawa Police Service says traffic officers stopped eight motorists for Stunt Driving and impounded the vehicles on Friday. Under the Highway Traffic Act, police can seize a vehicle stopped travelling 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on roads and highways.

This week, Ottawa Police seized a total of 15 vehicles for stunt driving related offences.

In a statement, police said they will continue to enforce the Highway Traffic Act over the weekend.

"Practicing physical distancing during the pandemic does not stop us from enforcing the law with drivers who fail to respect the rules of the road," said Staff Sgt. Marc-Andre Sheehy.

Members of the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit have been tweeting out details of traffic stops during the pandemic.

Sgt. Robert Cairns tweeted that police stopped seven vehicles for stunt driving within a seven and a half hour period on Friday.

Since 6am to 130pm OPS officers have impounded 7 vehicles for stunt driving. These included a motorcycle doing wheelies, highest speed was 167kmph on 174. Slow down out there ! These are trying times ,let's not make it worse.#stuntdrive #ottawa #otttraffic #ottnews — Robert Cairns (@teesgt) March 27, 2020

Cairns tweeted a motorcyclist was stopped for “doing wheelies” on an Ottawa road.Another motorist was stopped for driving 167 km/h on Highway 174.

Const. Jon Hall tweeted he stopped a motorist travelling 58 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 Friday morning.

Driver going 158 kph on YOUR highway 174 this AM...thats 98 mph even faster than what’s required to time travel as per Back to The Future.#speedkills #otttraffic #sorrynotsorry pic.twitter.com/CVfMlTsss2 — The Bearded Cop (@TheBeardedCop) March 27, 2020

Hall says the Ottawa Police traffic team has charged 22 drivers for Stunt Driving, motorists driving 50 km/h over the speed limit, over the last two weeks.