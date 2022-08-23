Ottawa police seeking missing 83-year-old man
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 83-year-old man.
Aurel Poulin was last seen around 6 p.m. on Albion Road north of Rideau Road, police said in a news release.
Police say he has dementia and may be disoriented. He could possibly be in the Montreal Road and Aviation Parkway area.
He’s described as white, about 5-foot-2, slim to medium build with short white hair. He wears glasses and has a distinct scar on his forehead.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue baseball cap, stripped short-sleeve shirt, grey pants, brown running shoes and a fanny pack. Poulin also uses a brown cane.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts of Mr. Poulin is asked to contact police.
