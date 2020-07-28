OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say they are looking for witnesses to three separate shooting incidents in three days.

In each case, shots were fired but no one was reported hurt and no arrests have been made.

The first incident under investigation happened on Ritchie Street, at around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Police said shots were fired into someone's home.

The second incident happened at around 12:55 a.m. Sunday on Summerville Avenue. Police said shots were fired on the street outside of a home.

The third incident happened at around 12:20 a.m. Monday on Woodridge Crescent. This was another case of shots being fired at someone's home.

Ottawa police could not immediately say if any of the shootings are believed to be linked or whether they were targeted at someone or random.

The guns and gangs unit of the Ottawa Police Service is investigating each of the above shootings and is asking anyone who may have witnessed them to call 613-236-1222, ext.5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.

The embedded Google Maps above are for reference purposes and do not indicate the exact addresses of each reported incident.