Ottawa police seek witnesses to shooting in Carlington

Ottawa police are asking for anyone who witnessed a shooting in the Carlington area to come forward.

Shots were fired on Medford Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.

No one was reported hurt. Police believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca