

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are looking for witnesses after a single bullet was found lodged in a home in Vanier early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Carillon Street, near Marier Avenue, at around 12:30 a.m. on reports of a single gunshot being heard.

No one was reported hurt, but people were home at the time. Police believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.