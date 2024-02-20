OTTAWA
    • Ottawa police seek witnesses to life-threatening weekend collision

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.
    Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a serious crash in the Fallowfield area on Saturday.

    Police said it happened on Fallowfield Road at Steeple Hill Crescent at around 11:30 p.m.

    Three people were taken to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries and one with minor injuries.

    Police said investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or who might have dashcam footage of the crash.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, extension 2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.

