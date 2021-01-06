OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to come forward with statements or dashcam footage concerning a hit-and-run on New Year's Eve.

Police said in a press release Wednesday that a 17-year-old pedestrian was walking on the sidewalk in the area of Lorry Greenberg Drive and Bramblegrove Crescent in Ottawa's south end when, at around 10:10 p.m. Dec. 31, 2020, a motorist drove onto the sidewalk and hit him from behind.

The driver then left the scene.

The boy's injuries were serious but not considered life-threatening.

Investigators say they want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have video footage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.