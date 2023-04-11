Ottawa police seek witnesses to fatal crash over Easter weekend

Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash on Saturday in the rural east end.

Officers were called to a stretch of Dunning Road between French Hill and Beaton roads, south of Cumberland, at 6:55 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

The 21-year-old driver died in hospital. The individual has not been identified.

Police say collision investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of this incident and who has not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.