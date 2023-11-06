OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police seek witnesses to fatal crash on Prince of Wales

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

    Ottawa police are looking for anyone who might have witnessed a fatal crash Sunday night.

    Two vehicles collided on the 3500-block of Prince of Wales Drive, near Strandherd Drive, at around 11:30 p.m.

    Police say a 63-year-old woman died of her injuries.

    Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or who might have dashcam footage of the incident and who has not yet spoken to police.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quebec retirees $55M richer after winning lottery jackpot

    Two Quebec retirees are $55 million richer after hitting the Lotto Max jackpot on Halloween. Jean Laroque used the money from a small previous Lotto Max win to purchase a ticket for the Oct. 31 draw from a depanneur in Coaticook. He checked his ticket online the next day and said he was shocked when he saw $55,000,000 pop up on the screen.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News