Ottawa police seek witnesses to fatal crash in Carlsbad Springs

Ottawa police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash in Carlsbad Springs late Sunday night.

Police say a driver hit a pedestrian on Farmers Way, south of Thunder Road, at around 11:18 p.m.

The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, was killed.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of this incident and who has not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.