Ottawa police seek witnesses to collision that critically injured cyclist

Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a crash in rural west Ottawa that severely injured a cyclist this weekend.

The crash, between a driver and cyclist, is under investigation by the fatal collision unit, though police say the victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

It happened on Kinburn Side Road between Loggers Way and John Shaw Road at around 8:50 a.m. Saturday.

Ottawa paramedics said that Renfrew County paramedics responded to the call. The victim was later transported by Ornge air ambulance to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

Police said the cyclist, a man in his 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have dashcam footage that could aid investigators is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.