Ottawa police seek witnesses to assault in Stittsville park

Ottawa police are asking for the witnesses to an assault in a Stittsville area park to come forward.

The incident happened June 9 in Wyldewood Park on Wintergreen Drive. Police were called because people were fighting in the park at around 8:40 p.m.

One person suffered injuries that required hospitalization, police said in a news release Wednesday. The suspect had already left the scene by the time police arrived.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who has cell phone video, or who may have information is asked to call the west criminal investigations unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666.